New Barnsley signing Carlton Morris has been backed to make an impact at Oakwell by the teammate that knows him best.

The 25-year-old striker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship side last week after moving from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

Morris spent much of 2020 on loan at Milton Keynes Dons across two separate spells, scoring six goals in 34 matches for the League One side.

In his time at the Dons he got to know full-back Callum Brittain very well, and the two have now been reunited at Barnsley with the 22-year-old a regular since signing for the South Yorkshire outfit in October.

READ: Barnsley’s Herbie Kane on seizing his chance, Valerien Ismael and Hull City

Morris, who has had loan spells at a variety of clubs including Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town, at least has a familiar face to help him settle in at his new club.

Having been cup-tied for their FA Cup win over Tranmere Rovers the previous weekend, he came off the bench for his debut in Saturday night’s 2-0 home defeat to Swansea City.

It was a tough first assignment for the forward, coming on shortly after Barnsley went two goals down and trying to drag them back into the contest in the final half hour.

But he did show some nice touches, and Brittain believes that Morris will go on to make a difference at the club.

“(I’m) very pleased he’s come to Barnsley,” Brittain told The72 following the Swansea loss. “I was close with Carlton at Dons and it’s nice to see him at Barnsley.

“I thought he did well when he came on, he made a difference and has a real presence. He’ll be a good player for us.”

Brittain also reflected on the match and a disappointing defeat for the 10th-placed Reds, who were the more dangerous side for long spells but were beaten by Ben Cabango and Jamal Lowe goals.

READ: Barnsley boss makes Alex Mowatt demand after rejecting transfer bid

“There were parts in the game where we could have been better and there’s a silly mistake for the second goal,” he admitted.

“The first goal is a lottery goal, five players go up for it. We were the better side for the majority of the game and it is disappointing to come away with nothing.”

Mads Andersen and Michal Helik clashed in comical fashion for the Swans’ second shortly after the break, with head coach Valerien Ismael describing it as a “stupid” goal, but Brittain said the team would all back the two centre-halves.

“Anyone would be disappointed if they made mistakes that led to a goal,” he said. “We’ll get round them; they’re two good players who are playing well.”