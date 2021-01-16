The situation at Sheffield Wednesday is a strange one, a strange one indeed.

As it stands, the Owls are fluttering around the relegation places. They are only outside the drop zone by virtue of a single goal difference above their South Yorkshire neighbours Rotherham.

They were hamstrung at the start of this campaign by a 12 point deduction for failing FFP regulations. They’ve been hamstrung since with two managerial dismissals.

Double failure on the manager front

Wednesday were already up against it with the 12 points deducted – later it was halved to just six. Having two managers sacked already increases instability at Hillsborough

Garry Monk was the incumbent at the start of the current season, carrying over from last season’s campaign. He was sacked as fortunes failed to pick up by Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Monk was replaced by ex-West Brom and Stoke City boss Tony Pulis. Pulis won one game in 10 and was unceremoniously dumped by Chansiri. Since Pulis packed his desk into a box and left Hillsborough at the end of 2020, the Owls have been managerless.

Names into the Wednesday hat

A position such as that at Sheffield Wednesday would not last long on the open market. The Owls are a bona fide big club, even if they are down on their uppers at the moment.

As such, many names have been mentioned, such as Thorsten Fink, and there is a lot of noise being generated as the search goes on.

That noise is bound to continue and reverberate the longer the vacancy goes unfulfilled. The Star’s Joe Crann (link above) says that the Owls have “been inundated with CVs” in their search for a new man.

As many names as there are, club owner Chansiri is unlikely to get an offer as good as the one from Carlton Palmer.

Former Owl flaps in with an interesting offer

Firstly, he called out reporter Alan Biggs with this tweet:

@AlanBiggs1 tell the chairman he has my number . If he is interested — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) January 16, 2021

He followed up this tweet with another (below). This subsequent tweet opens up what can only be described as an interesting proposition for Dejphon Chansiri to consider:

@AlanBiggs1 phone the chairman . Tell him I will take the job . Give me control of all playing matters and the funds he has allocated to previous managers . Give me two full seasons if I don’t get promotion I pay all my salary back to him if I do he gives me double my salary 👊🏽 — Carlton Palmer (@CarltonPalmer) January 16, 2021

55-year-old Palmer came through the playing ranks at West Brom and went on to feature for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton and Leeds United.

Whilst playing more games for Leeds United (113), Palmer admitted on his Twitter feed that “Wednesday is my club and always has being [sic] since the day I first signed.”

Palmer is currently the Director of Sport at Wellington College, Shanghai. However, his words seem to make it very clear what he’d be prepared to do if Chansiri puts in the call for his services.