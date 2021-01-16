Mick McCarthy has been there, seen it and done it when it comes to football.

There isn’t much more to say about that in either a playing or management sense. Been there. Seen it. Done it.

The straight-talking Yorkshireman shoots from the hip and says it how it is.

Mick McCarthy – background bio

The Barnsley-born 61-year-old starred for the likes of Barnsley, Manchester City and Marseille before retiring with Millwall in 1992.

Management-wise, McCarthy has managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich. He also has two stints as Republic of Ireland manager on his resumé.

His last stint in management, however, was beyond brief. McCarthy was sacked after just eight games by Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

Sheffield Wednesday – they have a vacancy

Sheffield Wednesday has burned through two managers so far this season. Garry Monk was the first to go, sacked as the Owls continued to struggle near the foot of the table under his hand.

Tony Pulis took over at the South Yorkshire club. Like McCarthy’s reign at APOEL, Pulis’ at Hillsborough was just as brief. The former Stoke City, Middlesbrough and West Brom man lasted just 10 games before he too was on the scrapheap.

That leaves Wednesday short of a full-time man in the job. On an interim basis, Neil Thompson is in charge of team matters at the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday and Mick McCarthy

There is the usual noise being made about who the next man will be to take charge at Hillsborough.

In a list of managers, one of McCarthy’s calibre will always be there if they are out of work. That’s why it is no surprise to see his name being bandied around.

One Sheffield Wednesday fan asked Sun reporter, Alan Nixon, about the ‘noise’ doing the rounds. His quoted retweet of that question was thus:

Told he would take it … yet to be asked … by either of the recruiting camps. https://t.co/0d6Pllpbll — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 16, 2021

Interest and intrigue

Nixon’s reply is both interesting and intriguing in equal measure. Nixon indicates that McCarthy would be willing to become Wednesday boss – that “he would take it.”

However, the former Ireland manager is “yet to be asked” if he’s interested in the job. It would be a job that he is infinitely qualified to carry out – if asked.

Adding to the intrigue of Nixon’s tweet is that final phrase “…by either of the recruiting camps.” Intriguing.

One Mick McCarthy who Nixon says that he would “take it” and one Sheffield Wednesday who need a manager. Two “recruitment camps“, though – strange. Yet, also definitely intriguing.

