Cardiff City loanee Gavin Whyte made his debut for Hull City yesterday in their 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

The winger looked lively on his first start as a tiger and will be eager to make the most of this opportunity at the KCOM Stadium.

Whyte, who is 24 years old, joined the League One side on loan and the deal does not include an option to buy.

Hull boss Grant McCann has been quick to resolve any confusion over his move East Yorkshire when asked the question on BBC Radio Humberside. He has joined the Yorkshire outfit on an arrangement until the end the season.

LISTEN: hcafc's Grant McCann talks to @bbcburnsy after a 1-1 draw with Blackpool: https://t.co/AQFfujG4Vx — BBC Humberside Sport (@HumbersideSport) January 16, 2021

The Tigers will be frustrated after they were pegged back by Blackpool. They took the lead early in the second half but failed to build on it before the visitors levelled through Jerry Yates on 81 minutes.

Read: Hull City midfielder wanted by five-time Norwegian champions

Whyte was able to show what he can offer for the third tier promotion hopefuls and gives them more pace and competition out wide.

The Northern Ireland international earned a move to Cardiff in July 2019 after an impressive season at Oxford United and played 30 times for the Bluebirds in all competitions last term.

However, he has found game time hard to come by in this campaign under Neil Harris and has been allowed to join Hull this winter.

He is due to return to the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer though and the Tigers don’t hold any option to purchase him.

Impressed with Whyte yesterday, Hull fans?