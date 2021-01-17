Hull City boss Grant McCann has poured cold water on Doncaster Rovers’ links to Dan Batty, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist David Burns on Twitter (see tweet below).

Grant McCann @HullCity tells @HumbersideSport he's not aware of any Doncaster interest in Dan Batty. He did confirm that Batty hasn't signed the contract offered to him in the last year and is in the last year of his current deal. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) January 16, 2021

Darren Moore’s side could look to bring in a replacement for midfielder Ben Whiteman before the end of the transfer after he left them for Preston North End.

It is no surprise to see Batty’s name crop up as a potential candidate to fill the void left by his departure as he doesn’t get regular game time at Hull and is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, ex-Donny boss McCann admitted yesterday was the first he had heard of the rumours.

Batty was left out of the Tigers’ squad yesterday as they drew 1-1 with Blackpool at home, which further added fuel to the fire of a possible exit.

The 23-year-old has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, with six coming in the league.

He joined Hull as a youngster in 2012 having previously spent time in the academy at Leeds United. He had a loan spell in the National League at FC Halifax Town before going on to break into the Tigers’ first-team.

Batty has since played 79 games for the East Yorkshire side but his long-term future with McCann’s men is up in the air at the moment.

He fits the bill as a replacement for Whiteman at Doncaster but there appears to be nothing in those links at the moment.



