Cardiff City fans have a reason to be happy today after announcing the capture of League Two hotshot Max Watters from Crawley Town.

Watters joins the Bluebirds on a three-and-a-half-year deal that will see him through to the summer of 2024.

Max Watters – who is he?

London-born Watters started out in the professional game with Doncaster Rovers. He joined the South Yorkshire side from Ashford United at the start of July 2018.

Whilst at the South Yorkshire side, he had loan periods out at Grantham, Gainsborough Trinity and Mickleover Sports. After just six appearances in two years at Donny, he was released on a free transfer deal to Crawley Town.

He made just six appearances in total for Crawley Town in their Covid-hit campaign last season. It is this season, in an unhindered campaign, that he has caught the eye.

In 18 games across all competitions for the Red Devils, Watters scored 16 goals. 13 of these goals were scored in just 14 League Two games – including a hat-trick against Barrow.

Max Watters – Crawley to Cardiff City

For Watters, it is 24 games and out for Crawley Town and he is now ready to suit up for Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Commenting on his move on the club website, Watters said:

“As a striker, you’ve got to score goals, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“It’s a big game at home against QPR in midweek. It’s a shame that fans can’t be here so I can play in front of them. Hopefully, I’m involved and hopefully, we can get the win.”

Next up for Cardiff is when QPR visit the Principality in midweek. Watters will be hoping that the step up in class will not affect his goal output. He will also be hoping to make his Cardiff City debut.

Bluebirds Watters news replaces the Ng blues

This good news of Watters landing at Cardiff will temper the news that the Bluebirds have been stymied in their chase for Crewe’s Perry Ng.

News from the Daily Mail’s David Kent, that Cardiff City was interested in Ng as their “top target” meant nothing to the Railwaymen. Kent says that the League One side has turned down £250,000 for their captain.

