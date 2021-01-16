Bournemouth’s Josh King is on the verge of a move to West Ham United, but wage demands are proving a final stumbling block, reports Mirror.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in the summer and Bournemouth are open to selling him.

It comes after a summer of transfer speculation linking him with a move away – both Manchester United and West Ham were vying for the Norway striker, with interest coming from abroad too.

But he would remain at Bournemouth and since, he’s fallen well out of favour under Jason Tindall who’s limited King to nine Championship appearances this season – most of them from the bench.

The prevailing likes of Dom Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma have kept King at bay this season, with injury blighting his start to the campaign as well.

But now it’s revealed that King is on the verge of joining West Ham.

Bournemouth had reportedly placed a £15million price-tag on King this month. Mirror claim West Ham aren’t ‘being held ransom’ over King’s potential transfer though, and so whether Bournemouth have dropped their asking price remains to be seen.

But with King seemingly unwilling to move on his wage expectations, it could yet scupper his move to the Premier League and keep Bournemouth from claiming a timely windfall.

He’s unlikely to be offered a new contract from the club and so Bournemouth will be keen to offload him this month – his potential move to West Ham is up in the air but if West Ham are deterred by his wage demands, it suggests a lot of other clubs might be as well.