Hull City and Blackpool have shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium. 

The Tigers looked well on the way for the three points after Mallik Wilks opened the scoring in the second-half.

However, Reece Burke’s red card paved the way for the Tangerines to peg them back on 81 minutes through striker Jerry Yates. Neil Critchley’s side then pushed for the winner but couldn’t find one in the end.

Hull should really have built on their 1-0 lead beforehand but lacked that cutting edge going forward.

Grant McCann’s side have now won just once in seven games and will start to look over their shoulders in the League One table.

City remain 2nd in the league but Portsmouth’s win today against Fleetwood Town sees them close the gap to just a single point. The likes of Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic also won this afternoon.

Here is how the Hull fans reacted on Twitter to the result against Blackpool-

