Hull City and Blackpool have shared the spoils after a 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers looked well on the way for the three points after Mallik Wilks opened the scoring in the second-half.

However, Reece Burke’s red card paved the way for the Tangerines to peg them back on 81 minutes through striker Jerry Yates. Neil Critchley’s side then pushed for the winner but couldn’t find one in the end.

Hull should really have built on their 1-0 lead beforehand but lacked that cutting edge going forward.

Grant McCann’s side have now won just once in seven games and will start to look over their shoulders in the League One table.

City remain 2nd in the league but Portsmouth’s win today against Fleetwood Town sees them close the gap to just a single point. The likes of Doncaster Rovers, Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic also won this afternoon.

Here is how the Hull fans reacted on Twitter to the result against Blackpool-

A striker would be nice, but i’d take us being able to pass it properly first 👌🏻 #hcafc — CDiddy (@DiddyCD) January 16, 2021

We won’t get promoted with McCann as manager. 1 win in 7 with the squad we have is bad! Get ready to drop down the league because it will happen. #hcafc — Danny Hodson 🎗 (@DannyHods) January 16, 2021

Need to picking up three points from games like that where we dominate. Could cost us dearly come the end of the season. One win in seven league games isn’t promotion form #hcafc — Hull Transfers (@HullTransfers) January 16, 2021

Disappointing draw. Got to assert our position more when on top of games, we don’t have 15 goal+ wingers so desperately need a 9 who can score goals. #hcafc — Mike🎗 (@MikeHull84) January 16, 2021

Bad result again. All the other teams won & have games in hand on us #hcafc — Alex Lloyd (@AG_Lloyd) January 16, 2021

Frustrated one that’s thought the red card changed the game for us #hcafc — Alex Edmonds (@Alex93Edmonds) January 16, 2021

Should City have won today?