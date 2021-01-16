Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship today, in Wayne Rooney’s first game as manager.

The club announced Rooney’s permanent appointment as Derby County manager this week. It seemed to give the whole club a boost and certainly among fans, hopes were high going into today’s game against Rotherham United.

Paul Warne’s side having started the day in 23rd have leapfrogged Derby County into 22nd and needless to say, the defeat brought about a strong reaction from Derby fans.

One player who came under the spotlight in particular was Martyn Waghorn. The striker is in his third season at Pride Park and has this season made 14 Championship appearances, scoring twice.

But many are struggling to see what he actually brings to the table, with plenty of Derby County fans taking to Twitter to have their say on the 30-year-old.

Here’s what some of them had to say:

Hopefully the pull of Rooney gets us a few forwards on loan from the prem, Waghorn is actually finished as a footballer — Burnzy (@jackrrburns) January 16, 2021

Waghorn blows. Get him out of my club. — Kee (@lastinghrs) January 16, 2021

Disgusting.

Too slow, poor.

Too many players hiding, cough Waghorn. pic.twitter.com/9lV2S6SvhP — Tom Morris (@TomDcFcMorris21) January 16, 2021

Waghorn hasn’t scored a goal from open play since last season. Shocking — Samuel ツ (@samueldcfc) January 16, 2021

How is Waghorn getting in this team? — Brian Hull (@soarangler) January 16, 2021

What does Waghorn offer? #dcfcfans — Ryan Bourne (@MrRBourne) January 16, 2021

Same players offering nothing again. Waghorn been poor yet again — Paul Oliver (@oillyram) January 16, 2021

I think we’ve got enough to stay up, there’s been enough in the last few games to show what we’ve got in the locker but this today has just been shocking. How much is it down to the stuff in the background? I’d be ringing around to see if anyone wants Waghorn for a start. — Nathan Jordan (@NathanJordan85) January 16, 2021