Derby County lost 1-0 at home to Rotherham United in the Championship today, in Wayne Rooney’s first game as manager.

The club announced Rooney’s permanent appointment as Derby County manager this week. It seemed to give the whole club a boost and certainly among fans, hopes were high going into today’s game against Rotherham United.

Paul Warne’s side having started the day in 23rd have leapfrogged Derby County into 22nd and needless to say, the defeat brought about a strong reaction from Derby fans.

READ: Arsenal, Everton want Championship man

One player who came under the spotlight in particular was Martyn Waghorn. The striker is in his third season at Pride Park and has this season made 14 Championship appearances, scoring twice.

But many are struggling to see what he actually brings to the table, with plenty of Derby County fans taking to Twitter to have their say on the 30-year-old.

Here’s what some of them had to say: