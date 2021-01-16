Millwall lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.

Millwall fan pressure mounts on Gary Rowett after a heavy defeat at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest today.

A brace from Sammy Ameobi and a late one from Ryan Yates saw Forest extend their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions, with Ben Thompson scoring a late consolation for Millwall.

For Millwall though, they’re struggling for goals this season. But one man who came in over summer, tasked with scoring Millwall’s goals this season is Troy Parrott.

The 18-year-old was in Rowett’s starting line-up today, making his 11th Championship appearance of the season – he’s yet to have any goal involvements for the Lions though.

Millwall fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Parrott’s performance today. Despite his young age, Parrott seems ineffective at Championship level and his loan could this month be cut short.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Parrott’s performance today: