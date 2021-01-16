Millwall lost 3-1 at Nottingham Forest in the Championship today.

Millwall fan pressure mounts on Gary Rowett after a heavy defeat at fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest today.

A brace from Sammy Ameobi and a late one from Ryan Yates saw Forest extend their unbeaten run to seven in all competitions, with Ben Thompson scoring a late consolation for Millwall.

For Millwall though, they’re struggling for goals this season. But one man who came in over summer, tasked with scoring Millwall’s goals this season is Troy Parrott.

The 18-year-old was in Rowett’s starting line-up today, making his 11th Championship appearance of the season – he’s yet to have any goal involvements for the Lions though.

Millwall fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Parrott’s performance today. Despite his young age, Parrott seems ineffective at Championship level and his loan could this month be cut short.

See what these Millwall fans had to say on Parrott’s performance today:

Troy Parrott might well be the worst technically gifted player I've ever seen at Millwall. Jimmy Abdou had a better touch, send him back and sort this out https://t.co/tTY5TrWBzO — Harry Fabian (@Harry_fabian) January 16, 2021

Sorry to say it Spurs fans but Troy Parrott is dreadful — Mitch Conroy (@mitchconroy_) January 16, 2021

What’s the point of Troy Parrott as well? Has not looked remotely like scoring I’m the league — Tony Martin (@anthony119) January 16, 2021

Disappointing after Bournemouth .

I really don’t think Parrott is better than a 1st division player , if that !!#Millwall — Stephen (@Stevecolemill) January 16, 2021

Sorry, seems like an honest kid but get Parrott out. Not working. — Ed Castle (@ed__castl3) January 16, 2021

Parrott has no goal contributions. Hmmn. — DamDam (@adekpemo) January 16, 2021

Let’s be honest, It’s not really happening for Parrott. — mcleanie1964 (@mcleanie1) January 16, 2021