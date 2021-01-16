QPR are reportedly in discussions to sell Bright Osayi-Samuel to Fenerbahce this month, with a £750,000 deal being touted.

Football Insider claim that QPR’s Director of Football Les Ferdinand is in negotiations with Fenerbahce to agree a permanent deal this month, after it was reported last night that the winger had signed a pre-contract deal with the Turkish club.

But in a turn of events, QPR could be about to sell Osayi-Samuel on a permanent deal this month, which would ensure they receive some funding for the man signed from Blackpool in 2017.

The 23-year-old has endured a contested 12 months. He looked all but set to join Club Brugge in a £3million deal last summer. But QPR and Osayi-Samuel both turned down the Belgium club, with the player eyeing a Premier League move instead.

Since, a host of Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest including Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

But with Osayi-Samuel now in the final six months of his QPR contract, clubs from outside of England can enter pre-contract negotiations.

Both Celtic and Rangers were expected to table offers this month and Fenerbahce too, but it looks like the Turks who are closing in on the highly-rated Osayi-Samuel.

The news has obviously shocked QPR fans and many are left wondering whether Warburton will drop him, should his move not come about til summer.

But a permanent switch in this month’s transfer window might be a better solution for all parties.