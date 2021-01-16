Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a reported summer target of Arsenal’s and just like last season, Thomas Frank could lose Toney and a host of others if they fail to reach the Premier League.

Brentford restarted the last Championship campaign in sublime form. They pushed West Brom right to the end and would miss the chance to claim the second automatic promotion spot, before crashing out in the play-off final.

After which, Brentford would see both Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma depart. The pair were nailed on for Premier League moves after their performances last season and Brentford had to secure promotion to stand any chance of keeping them.

Now with Toney on Arsenal’s radar, and Everton having shown a previous interest in him as well, they face the exact same situation – Arsenal will likely need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, with Carlo Ancelotti needing back-up for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Toney was brought in to replace Watkins’ goals and he’s done just that – the ex-Peterborough United man has scored 16 in 22 Championship games this season, with Brentford sitting in 4th.

Frank after a shaky start has got Brentford firing and are now 15 games unbeaten in the Championship, having lost just once in their last 18 in all competitions.

They look set to mount another push on the top two in the second half of this season and promotion will again be the aim.

Should they fall short again, Toney and likely a couple other names could be poached by Premier League clubs, and Brentford will be made to start all over again.

It could be a savage cycle that they fall into, but Brentford with the experiences of last season stand a much greater chance of reaching the Premier League this time round.