Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Birmingham City in the Championship today.

Aitor Karanka returned to Middlesbrough today on the back of six defeats in seven for his Birmingham City side.

Sitting in 19th-place of the Championship table before kick-off, Birmingham would take an unexpected lead into half-time thanks to Scott Hogan.

Birmingham would go on to claim all three points after a goalless first-half, condemning Middlesbrough to their first home defeat since November and leaving them in 7th-place of the Championship table.

It was a poor performance – in particular the first-half – and one player who stood out as being so was Lewis Wing.

The midfielder has featured 11 times in the Championship this season but Boro fans were quick to roast him on Twitter today.

See what some of the Middlesbrough fans made of Wing’s performance below:

How is Lewis Wing on our payroll? Robbing a living. — Tommy Judge (@tommyjudge7) January 16, 2021

I’m actually sick of watching Lewis Wing swing his foot aimlessly at every ball that comes within 5 feet of him — Joe Usher (@Jusher97) January 16, 2021

Can’t wait for Howson to be fully fit so we can send Lewis wing back to the bench — Jack (@jackallison34) January 16, 2021

Saw busses turn quicker than lewis wing — Luke Harris (@1harrisluke) January 16, 2021

Lewis wing is honestly Sunday league level — max tyson (@max_tyson) January 16, 2021

Lewis wing looks like he’s won a raffle to play for the Boro 😂 — neil walker (@n_w1970) January 16, 2021