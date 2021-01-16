Preston North End’s busy transfer window is expected to continue over the next couple of weeks.

Alex Neil’s side have bolstered their ranks by bringing in Daniel Iverson, Ched Evans, Jayson Molumby and Ben Whiteman.

The Championship side haven’t finished their recruitment just yet and are hoping to strengthen their defensive options by the end of the month.

However, the Lilywhites may need to offload some players to free up the space in their squad and the funds for any additional arrivals.

Read: Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth interested in Swansea City midfielder

Preston have got some interest in some of their younger and out-of-favour players and may offload them.

Alex Neil has provided an update on their transfer situation, as per a report by the Lancashire Post: “If you are a player who has not been playing for a while, not been in and around it, naturally you don’t want your career to stall. We don’t want their careers to stall either. I think we have got some different categories.

“Some are relatively young with time on their side and they need to experience playing, ready to come back here and compete. We have got other lads who might find themselves at the other end of the scale.”

He added: “They need to try and get regular football for the good of their career. We’ve got interest in certain players. I’m not discussing names, I’ll speak to the players we have interest in and we’ll go from there.”

Preston are currently sat in 12th place in the Championship table and are only five points off the top six. There is no reason why they can’t make a push for the Play-Offs in the second half of the season if they can hit some form.

They are in action against Bristol City at Ashton Gate today and their fans may be able to watch some of their new signings in action.

Who will win today?