Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth are interested in Swansea City’s Yan Dhanda, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The Swans could face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder in this transfer window amid interest from elsewhere.

European sides such as Marseille, Red Bull Leipzig and Atalanta are also being linked with a move for him.

Dhanda, who is 22 years old, has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper’s side this term, chipping in with a single goals and three assists.

Read: Leicester City have ‘missed’ the deadline to recall Luton Town loanee

Swansea signed him from Liverpool in May 2018 and he was initially just expected to link up with their Under-23’s side. However, he was thrown straight into their side on the opening day of the 2018/19 season under Graham Potter and scored on his debut against Sheffield United.

Dhanda has made a combined total of 39 appearances for the Welsh outfit and has bagged five goals. He still has another year left on his contract at the Liberty Stadium meaning they are under no pressure to sell.

The ex-England youth international started his career in the academy of West Bromwich Albion before switching to Liverpool in 2013. He never made a senior appearance for the Reds but was a regular for their youth sides.

Dhanda is now wanted back in the Premier League by Leeds but is also on the radar of Swansea’s promotion rivals Bournemouth, with just over two weeks left of the window.

Will Dhanda leave the Swans?