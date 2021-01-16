Cardiff City have made Crewe Alexandra’s Perry Ng their ‘top target’ this month, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

The Bluebirds are keen to snap up the defender in this transfer window.

However, Crewe have rejected their first bid of around £250,000 meaning the Welsh side will have to try again.

Ng, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Railwaymen run the risk of losing him free in the summer if they don’t sell him for a fee in this transfer window.

Cardiff are looking to bolster their defensive options over the next couple of weeks and see him as a good long-term asset for them.

Ng has risen up through the youth academy at Crewe alongside many of his current teammates and has established himself as a key player for the Cheshire side over the past few years.

The Liverpool-born defender signed his first professional contract with the Alex six years ago and had a loan spell in non-league at Hyde United as a youngster.

He made his Crewe debut in November 2015 against Oldham Athletic and has since played 182 games for them, chipping in with seven goals.

Ng helped his side gain promotion from League Two last term and has played a key part in their impressive start to life back in the third tier.

David Artell’s men have some top young players in their ranks, including Charlie Kirk and Harry Pickering, and it is no surprise to see Cardiff sniffing around after Ng.

