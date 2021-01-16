Leicester City have missed the deadline to recall Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from his loan at Luton Town, as per a report by Leicestershire Live.

This news is a boost for the Hatters and the midfielder will be staying at Kenilworth Road until the end of the season.

Leicester are a little short of options in the midfield department with Dennis Praet out injured but are unable to bring him back to the King Power Stadium.

Dewsbury-Hall, who is 22 years old, joined Luton in October last year and is enjoying life on loan with Nathan Jones’ side. He has made 17 appearances for the Championship outfit in all competitions.

He penned a new four-year deal at Leicester before making the switch to Bedfordshire.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said: “Unfortunately his loan conditions mean that we can’t (recall him). There was a date put in his loan agreement where he couldn’t be called back after that. We’ve passed that stage now.”

Dewsbury-Hall joined the Foxes academy at the age of eight and has since risen up through their youth ranks. He signed his first professional contract in 2017.

He made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie against Brentford 12 months ago, his first and only appearance for Rodgers’ side to date.

Dewsbury-Hall was loaned out to Blackpool for the second-half of the last campaign and impressed for the Tangerines in League One, scoring four goals in 10 games.

His performances at Bloomfield Road caught the attention of Luton, who swooped to sign him in the last transfer window and will be keeping him until the end of the season now.

Pleased to see Dewsbury-Hall staying, Luton fans?