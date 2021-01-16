Huddersfield Town are in talks with Ajax over the future of Carel Eiting, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The midfielder is currently on loan at the Championship side but is facing up to four months on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Eiting, who is 22 years old, joined the Yorkshire club in June on a season-long loan deal and has since made 19 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

His injury is a blow to Carlos Corberan’s men as he adds some important competition and depth to their midfield department.

Corberan has admitted Eiting’s future with the Terriers is up to Ajax and the two sides are currently in discussions over what will happen to him now after his injury.

He has said: “We are in contact with Ajax to see what is going to be the situation because first of all we need to know how long his recovery is going to take, something that after this injury their medical staff are analysing.

“Depending how that turns out, Ajax are going to make a decision.”

Eiting is a product of the Ajax academy and was enjoying his first taste of football out on loan. Not may Huddersfield fans knew much about him when he joined them in the summer but he adapted well to life in England.

The ex-Holland youth international was a regular for Ajax’s reserve side Jong Ajax in his early career and has since gone on to make 31 appearances for their first-team.

Will Eiting stay at Huddersfield?