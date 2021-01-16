Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he thinks Leeds United ‘would’ join the race to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King this month.

The Norway man has fallen out of contention since Bournemouth’s Premier League demise. Having so far made nine Championship appearances without scoring, he registered his first goals of the season in last weekend’s FA Cup win over Oldham Athletic.

Looking set to depart for the Premier League this month, Phillips told Football Insider that he thinks King would be a good fit for Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road:

“100 per cent Leeds would be interested. If he is made available a lot of teams will be looking at him.

“With West Ham getting rid of Haller you would have thought they would’ve been the most interested because they need a replacement. Josh King would be a massive addition for Leeds.

“Marcelo Bielsa likes versatile players and King can play across the front line. He is suited best down the middle though with players playing off him.

“If he became available, I am sure Leeds would be one of the clubs interested in him.”

King is a rumoured target of West Ham. The Hammers were reportedly keen on bringing in King as a replacement for the recently departed Sebastian Haller, but are apparently unwilling to meet Bournemouth’s £15million valuation.

The Cherries could’ve sold King last summer. Manchester United were in the running alongside a host of European teams including PSG, with West Ham seeing bids rejected as well.

This month, Everton have also joined the race to sign King.

The Sun claims that Carlo Ancelotti was readying a potential swap deal for King, with Jarrad Branthwaite among the names backed to head the other way – the defender has since joined Blackburn Rovers on loan though, and so Everton’s interest might have peaked.

King’s valuation has dropped £10million from the summer. Jason Tindall seems uninterested in the striker with the likes of Dom Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma prevailing, leaving King to play a back-up role.

The club will be keen on offloading him this month but they’ve proved defensive in their valuation of players – David Brooks is another linked away, but Bournemouth have stood firm on their £40million valuation which looks to have deterred Aston Villa.

Leeds United could well come in for King. It seems like a back-up option for the Whites though with Bielsa eyeing other attacking targets, but a realistic move nonetheless.