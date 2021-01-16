Bright Osayi-Samuel has agreed a pre-contract deal with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, reports Sky Sports. Now, QPR manager Mark Warburton faces a huge test of his leadership at the club.

The 23-year-old can credit his recent agreement to Warburton. His appointment ahead of last season has seen the likes of Osayi-Samuel, Ebere Eze, Ryan Manning and Ilias Chair blossom into fine players but after the shock news of Osayi-Samuel’s Fenerbahce agreement last night, a lot of questions are being asked.

Firstly, did the winger go behind his manager and the club’s backs in securing the deal? Warburton had recently laughed off rumours of a pre-contract deal, having seemingly locked horns with Osayi-Samuel over a new deal this season.

Securing Osayi-Samuel’s future past this season was one of Warburton’s top priorities going into this season. Dealings have been well-publicised and Warburton has previously suggested that he’d have ‘no interest’ in any player who agrees a pre-contract deal half-way through a season.

It’s sparked online debate about whether Warburton should drop Osayi-Samuel for the remainder of the season, with plenty of QPR fans urging him to do so.

So with Osayi-Samuel seemingly going behind Warburton’s back, refusing his manager’s wish to sign a contract past this season and ensure the club receive a windfall when he eventually leaves, will Warburton be true to his word and drop Osayi-Samuel?

On the face of it, dropping arguably your star player when sitting in 18th-place of the Championship table would be a questionable call. But on the flip side, Warburton has set a precedent with Osayi-Samuel and if he backs down now, what kind of message will that send to the rest of the squad?

It’s a classic ‘no player is bigger than the club’ scenario. Warburton is an experienced manager and he’ll have trust in whatever decision he makes.

As for Osayi-Samuel and the QPR fans, that relationship seems all but quashed. Should Warburton keep him in the side though, and Osayi-Samuel go on to perform well in the second-half of the season and help keep QPR afloat, he could still leave with a shred of decency.