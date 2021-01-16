Sheffield Wednesday’s current managerial search has seemingly honed in on two names – Paul Cook and Vladimir Ivic.

Cook and Ivic have emerged as the two front-runners for the Sheffield Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, Cook had applied for the role and stated his desire to manage a club with the stature of Sheffield Wednesday, with Ivic’s name seemingly coming out of nowhere.

The Serb was sacked by Watford last month. But now emerging reports from Europe suggest that he’s already ‘been offered’ the job.

But Cook has seemingly distanced himself from the job – for the time being anyway – after telling The Star:

“From a personal point of view, football has changed so much for a manager. There’s a new term called a ‘head coach’, isn’t there? And somewhere along the line in football, the manager has evolved into the head coach and the head coach is not the manager.

“Well I’m a little bit old fashioned in that I think the manager is the manager and the head coach is the manager, that’s where I sit.” Owner Dejphon Chansiri has become increasingly cut-throat in his ownership of the club. His falling out with Steve Bruce and Tony Pulis have cast the Thai in a bad light, and his newfound reputation looks to be deterring potential manager candidates. As for Ivic, ESPN’s Dale Johnson claims that the Serb ‘does not qualify for work permit’ given the UK’s newly installed Brexit regulations, and so he’s unlikely to land the Wednesday job:

As far as I can tell Vladimir Ivic does not qualify for a work permit in the UK post-Brexit. He doesn't have the necessary time in a top league. Israeli football doesn't qualify. He would need to appeal. Not sure he would be successful. #swfc pic.twitter.com/R382zkoKie — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) January 15, 2021

That leaves Fink in the running. The German has this week been reported to have applied for the job, with Chansiri said to have been inundated with managerial applications since Pulis’ sacking last month.

A former Bayern Munich player, his best stint in management came in Switzerland with FC Basel, having last been at Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe.

His name has been mentioned throughout what is Wednesday’s second managerial hunt this season, and with Cook looking as though he’s losing interest by the day and Ivic seemingly ineligible to take the job, it could be pointing to another left-field appointment in Fink.