Wigan Athletic are hopeful of keeping Hibernian loanee Tom James until the end of the season, as per a report by Wigan Today.

The ex-Wales youth international has impressed for the Latics in this campaign and they want to extend his stay.

James, who is 24 years old, is due to see his loan deal expire this month.

He joined Wigan in September and has since made 23 appearances for the North West side in all competitions, chipping in with four goals.

The Latics’ interim boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “I’ve spoken to Tom, and he knows my opinion, that I would love him to stay. He’s been outstanding since he’s been here, he’s grown within the group, and he’s a great influence on the others.

“Fingers crossed there’ll be another couple of positive conversations over the next couple of days and we can resolve that one in our favour. Watch this space.”

James started his career at Cardiff City and rose up through the academy of the Welsh side. He went on to make one appearance for the Bluebirds’ first-team and left on a permanent basis in 2017 to join Yeovil Town.

He spent three years with the Glovers in League Two and played 96 times before their relegation to the National League.

James then departed Huish Park and moved up to Scotland to link up with Hibs in July 2019. However, he has since struggled for regular game time with the Edinburgh outfit but seems to have found a home at the DW Stadium now.

