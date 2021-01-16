Paul Cook is in the running to land the vacant Sheffield Wednesday job – he’s the fans’ no.1 choice to do so, but chairman Dejphon Chansiri will have the final say.

Chansiri, now looking for his third permanent manager of the season has started to build quite the reputation for himself. The falling out between himself and Steve Bruce, Garry Monk’s sacking and then the whole Tony Pulis saga has left him in a bad light.

People on the outside are now wondering just how much control Chansiri has over his managers. Speaking to Reach PLC’s Elliot Jackson though, Cook – who last week applied for the job – had this to say:

Paul Cook, on #SWFC talks: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for anyone but people have to understand about modern day football, if you want to manage one of these good clubs you have to be able to manage. If you’re not allowed to manage, then you’re an employee and not a manager.” — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) January 15, 2021

Seemingly sending for Chansiri, Cook has made his desires to take the Wednesday job known. Chansiri though seems to be stalling and having lost out on Cook previously, fans are getting impatient.

Vladimir Ivic is now in the running. The ex-Watford boss who was sacked last month has been outed alongside Cook as the two front-runners, and much to the displeasure of Wednesday fans.

Emerging reports from this morning though suggest that Cook’s stance on the Wednesday has changed though – Sheffield Star believe that Cook is deterred by the label of ‘head coach’ rather than a standard manager’s position. He’s quoted as saying:

“From a personal point of view, football has changed so much for a manager. There’s a new term called a ‘head coach’, isn’t there? And somewhere along the line in football, the manager has evolved into the head coach and the head coach is not the manager.

“Well I’m a little bit old fashioned in that I think the manager is the manager and the head coach is the manager, that’s where I sit.”

Cook is a two-time promotion winners, having won the League Two crown with Portsmouth and League One crown with Wigan Athletic in recent season. Having guided the Latics to a mid-table finish last time round, his side would be relegated after a points deduction and Cook departed along with half the playing staff.

Having been out of a job since, Cook has been tightly-linked to the Wednesday job. Whether he and Chansiri can come to agreement on his role remains to be seen. But the longer talks go on the more likely that Cook will walk away, and Wednesday will miss out on arguably the best Football League manager currently on the market.