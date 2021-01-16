Nottingham Forest remain keen on signing West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, as per a report by The Athletic.

The Reds wanted to land the Poland international in the last transfer window and have retained their interest in him.

However, the Athletic have suggested Chris Hughton’s side are playing a ‘waiting game’ with him this month.

Grosicki, who is 32 years old, has played just twice for the Baggies this season and could leave them over the coming weeks. He is believed to have other suitors as well as Forest.

Forest could do with some more attacking reinforcements as they look to claw themselves away from relegation danger. They are currently sat in 20th place.

Grosicki has proven himself in the Championship in the past and impressed during his two-and-a-half years with Hull City at this level before he earned a move to West Brom this time last year.

The pacey wide man helped the Midlands club gain promotion to the top flight last season under Slaven Bilic but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League this term.

A loan switch to Nottingham Forest would be a sensible move for him as he would get more game time at the City Ground. However, Hughton’s men are being patient in their pursuit of him this month.

The ex-Sivasspor and Rennes man has other interest and will have to weigh up his options before the end of the transfer window.

