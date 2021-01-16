Hull City’s Martin Samuelsen could leave the club this month, as per a report by Hull Live.

The attacking midfielder is being tipped for a move back to Norway and is believed to be on the radar of Valerenga.

Samuelsen, who is 23 years old, has struggled to make an impact at the KCOM Stadium since his move to Grant McCann’s side from West Ham United 12 months ago.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers over the past year and has scored twice.

Read: Hull City and Peterborough United target could become available for free in the summer

Hull have been busy in this transfer window and have already signed Jordan Flores and Gavin Whyte. They are also poised to bring in Dan Crowley from Birmingham City, meaning Samuelsen could fall further down the pecking order.

A move back to Norway would suit both parties. He would get more game time and the Tigers would get him off the wage bill, possibly freeing up more funds to allow them to make more signings.

Samuelsen moved to England in 2012 and initially had a spell at Manchester City before joining West Ham. He spent five years on the books of the Premier League outfit and had loan stints away at Peterborough United, Blackburn Rovers, Burton Albion, VVV Venlo and Haugesund.

Valerenga are now interested in signing him from Hull. They have won the Eliteserien title five times in the past and could hand him a route back home this winter.

Would you be sad to see Samuelsen leave, City fans?