Sheffield Wednesday are honing in on their third permanent manager of the season, with Paul Cook and now Vladimir Ivic in the running.

Of the two, Cook if the fans’ preferred choice. Ivic though has recently burst into the running to become a no.1 candidate alongside Cook, after his Watford sacking last month.

He left Israel to get his first taste of English football but would last just 22 games in charge of the Hornets, being sacked after an alleged falling out with club captain Troy Deeney.

Watford were in 3rd when they sacked Ivic – fans were left shocked but soon after, many agreed that he wasn’t the right man to take them back into the Premier League.

Now though, Ivic could be in line for a shock Championship return with Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri seemingly considering him among his options.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Ivic, and remain that they’d prefer Cook.

