Sheffield Wednesday are honing in on their third permanent manager of the season, with Paul Cook and now Vladimir Ivic in the running.

Of the two, Cook if the fans’ preferred choice. Ivic though has recently burst into the running to become a no.1 candidate alongside Cook, after his Watford sacking last month.

He left Israel to get his first taste of English football but would last just 22 games in charge of the Hornets, being sacked after an alleged falling out with club captain Troy Deeney.

Watford were in 3rd when they sacked Ivic – fans were left shocked but soon after, many agreed that he wasn’t the right man to take them back into the Premier League.

Now though, Ivic could be in line for a shock Championship return with Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri seemingly considering him among his options.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to have their say on Ivic, and remain that they’d prefer Cook.

See what some of them had to say below:

For someone who doesn't like defensive managers, Chansiri seems to appoint a lot of them. In fact, every one since Carlos. — Kristopher Cousins (@KristopherCous4) January 15, 2021

After Watford sacked him this was the review from a mate of mine who supports them: "Our play has been terrible all season. Not got going at all and no rhythm or defined style whatsoever". Not for me, Clive. #swfc — Ben Priest (@benpriest9) January 15, 2021

Get Paul cook or sell up Chansiri it’s that simple — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) January 15, 2021

Awful appointment if true. Chansiri cares more about control than progress of the team/club. #swfc pic.twitter.com/hoLZXPrmiw — An Owl (@AnOwl67) January 15, 2021

We literally have Paul Cook in the palm of our hands. He is ours if we want him. So instead we’ll go for a manager who plays awful football and was sacked after 22 games at Watford with the squad he had as well pic.twitter.com/dWQJkoOm2X — Chris Ashley (@chrisashley121) January 15, 2021

Typical chansiri if true, cook the fans choice by a mile for the 2nd time but he’d rather go for a quieter manager that will do as he’s told. The only 2 strong minded managers we’ve had under his reign both left in no time… coincidence? — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) January 15, 2021