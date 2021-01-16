Plymouth Argyle have had a bid rejected by Ipswich Town for defender Janoi Donacien, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The Pilgrims are looking to bolster their defensive options in this transfer window and have identified their fellow League One full-back as a potential acquisition.

However, Ipswich have knocked back Plymouth’s offer as they are reportedly only interested in a loan deal at the moment.

Donacien, who is 27 years old, has fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road and has only made three appearances this season, all of which have come in cup competitions.

Read: Doncaster Rovers not giving up hope of re-signing Southampton winger

The Saint-Lucia born defender joined Ipswich in 2019 from Accrington Stanley and has since played 33 games for the Tractor Boys.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Luton Town, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa. He then had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Newport County during his time at Villa Park to gain experience.

Donacien left Villa on a permanent basis in 2016 and spent two years at Accrington. He impressed during his time in the North West and played 92 times for Stanley to earn a move to the Championship.

He has struggled for regular game time at Ipswich and found himself back on loan at Accrington a couple of seasons ago.

Plymouth are now looking to hand him an escape route from Paul Lambert’s side but have seen their first bid rejected.

Will Plymouth get Donacien?