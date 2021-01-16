News broke last night that Bright Osayi-Samuel had agreed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce – much to the anger and disappointment of QPR fans, and no doubt Mark Warburton.

His appointment ahead of last season has since proved the making of Osayi-Samuel. The 23-year-old blossomed in 37 Championship games, scoring five goals and making eight assists.

It led to a summer of speculation linking him with a host of clubs – a move to Club Brugge seemed to be his closest call, but he would remain in west London.

Now after another half-season of transfer rumours linking him with the Premier League, as well as Celtic and Rangers, Osayi-Samuel has surprised everyone and agreed a deal to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the end of the season.

Tweeting on the matter, QPR insider Sean Gallagher gave an interesting insight into the deal:

… especially as they essentially give a teaser about further details will follow in coming days. Why not wait until then?! Has since been suggested to me that QPR may not have even been privy to the fact he’s signed a pre-contract agreement elsewhere. — Sean Gallagher (@Sean_Gallagher9) January 15, 2021

Osayi-Samuel and Warburton appeared to be locking horns over his contract.

There was no falling out as such, but Warburton has been very stern with Osayi-Samuel; although having sympathised with the winger, he’s previously suggested that he has no time for any player who agrees a pre-contract deal half-way through the campaign.

He told West London Sport last summer:

“Although these guys are highly-paid athletes and professionals they’re still young guys, many experiencing situations like this which they haven’t experienced before.

“So you have to give a lot of understanding and I do sympathise. But for me, I want players who want to be here and want to commit to QPR.

“I understand if they want their future away from QPR. But QPR has to be treated appropriately and has to act in a consistent manner which is in the best interests of the football club.

“You can’t have players just easing to a pre-contract and look to leave for free come May of 2021. That’s not going to happen here.”

What might happen from here until the end of the season is anyone’s guess. Fans have been calling for Osayi-Samuel to be dropped into the development squad for the remainder of the season which, given QPR’s league position, seems unlikely.

The 23-year-old still has a chance to redeem himself in QPR colours though. Although he’s shunned the club out of a potential few million, he remains arguably their best player and in the league position they’re in, dropping him might not be wise.

If he can score a few more goals, create a few more and ease QPR’s relegation fears then Osayi-Samuel can leave with half his decency. If he’d made to play in the U23 side and falls out with the club further, then it’ll not only leave a sour taste but it will no doubt hamper the start of his Fenerbahce career.