Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker is attracting interest from the Football League, as per a report by Teeside Live.

Boro are expected to loan out a couple of their youngsters before the end of the transfer window.

The Championship side sent Rumarn Burrell to League Two outfit Bradford City yesterday and are also poised to ship out Sam Folarin as well as Walker.

Neil Warnock is keen for his younger players to go out and get some first-team experience under their belts if they are not getting in his first-team.

Walker, who is 20 years old, is back training with Middlesbrough having seen his loan spell at MK Dons cut short.

Warnock has said: “I saw Stephen yesterday, and he enjoyed it there. I think he’s got to play, Stephen, if he’s not going to get in my team he’s got to go and play again. We’ve got one or two clubs wanting him so I’m sure he’ll go out on loan again but at the moment he’s training with us.”

Walker has risen up through the youth ranks at the Riverside Stadium and has made a handful of appearances for their senior side so far in his career.

The ex-England youth international has had two separate loan stints at MK Dons over recent times, whilst he has also had a spell at Crewe Alexandra.

He re-joined the Dons in October last year and scored five goals in 17 games for them in all competitions this term and is now poised to move somewhere else.

Middlesbrough are in action today against Birmingham City and will be looking to climb into the Play-Offs with a win.

