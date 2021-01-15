According to David Kent of the Daily Mail, Cardiff City has been knocked back with a bid for Crewe Alexandra defender, and captain, Perry Ng.

Full-back Ng is entering the final six months of his current deal with the Railwaymen. Crewe is said to have turned down a six-figure sum from Neil Harris’ side.

Perry Ng, who is he?

24-year-old Ng is predominantly a right-back although he can play right across the back-line.

He signed for Crewe as a youth player in 2004, graduating into the Under-18s and from there to first-team reckoning in 2014.

Aside from a short spell (Jan-Apr) on loan at Hyde United in 2015, Crewe are all Ng has known in a football sense.

In total, since making the leap into the first-team picture at The Alexandra Stadium, Ng has 183 appearances (seven goals/15 assists) under his belt.

This season the young defender has featured in 15 League One games, scoring one goal in a 4-2 win over Swindon Town.

He is coming to the end of a six-game ban after admitting spitting at an opponent in the FA Cup fixture vs Cheltenham Town.

Cardiff six-figure bid swatted aside

Kent, writing for the Daily Mail’s Mail Online portal, writes that Crewe has turned down a £250,000 bid from Cardiff for Ng.

He adds that the club is “determined to keep” the young defender despite the threat of losing him on a free in the summer.

He goes on to say that “Cardiff have made Ng their top target” with the Welsh side looking for a more successful end to their 2020/21 campaign.

Biographical details derived from Perry Ng player page on Transfermarkt

Are Crewe Alexandra right to hold out and deny Cardiff City's £250,000 bid for Ng?