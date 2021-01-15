QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel has signed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce, reports Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old will join Turkish giants Fenerbahce when his current deal at QPR expires in the summer. It concludes what’s been a year of speculation for Osayi-Samuel, who’s surprised many with the decision.

Several clubs in the Premier League had been linked with the winger, including both Celtic and Rangers. He was also close to a move to Club Brugge last summer before flying back to England, in hope of a Premier League move.

Now having had that Premier League interest, he’s instead opted for Fenerbahce. It leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of QPR fans and they have been quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The question everyone is pondering is whether Mark Warburton should now demote Osayi-Samuel.

The pair had seemingly locked horns over a new deal and Warburton had last summer suggested that he’d have no interest in any player who would go on to sign pre-contract deals this month.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Osayi-Samuel: