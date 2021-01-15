QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel has signed a pre-contract deal with Fenerbahce, reports Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old will join Turkish giants Fenerbahce when his current deal at QPR expires in the summer. It concludes what’s been a year of speculation for Osayi-Samuel, who’s surprised many with the decision.

Several clubs in the Premier League had been linked with the winger, including both Celtic and Rangers. He was also close to a move to Club Brugge last summer before flying back to England, in hope of a Premier League move.

Now having had that Premier League interest, he’s instead opted for Fenerbahce. It leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of QPR fans and they have been quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts.

The question everyone is pondering is whether Mark Warburton should now demote Osayi-Samuel.

The pair had seemingly locked horns over a new deal and Warburton had last summer suggested that he’d have no interest in any player who would go on to sign pre-contract deals this month.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Osayi-Samuel:

🤦Furious that Bright has signed a pre contract agreement with Fenerbahce.🔵⚪ 👋Bring in Josh Sims and chuck Bright in the U23's…🔵⚪ NO PLAYER IS BIGGER THAN THE CLUB!🔵⚪ (@Amit_Bhatia99 @MarkWarburton9)#QPR — DAILY HOOPS (@Daily_Hoopss) January 15, 2021

#QPR Bright Osayi-Samuel is an average player who has a good game once in 5, can suddenly do something magic every now and then but nothing close to what we’ve had at the club recently, not a big loss other than financially. — Harvey Dent (@BucRangers) January 15, 2021

Think we should be putting Bright Osayi-Samuel in the U23s for the rest of the season. We’re not going down and we’re not going up, so might as well develop our own players. And it sets an example to future players who don’t want to renew their contract. #QPR — Jake Spencer (@JakeOSpencer) January 15, 2021

Bright. It’s a business being a footballer. Unlike Chaz he’ll be forgotten, and if he wanted to shaft us on contract to get a better deal so be it. But let’s be clear. Pace in abundance, HOWEVER his end product is too inconsistent. No champions league for you bright #qpr — FootballTalkAM (@FootballTalkAM) January 15, 2021

If I see @Bright_097 in a qpr shirt for the rest of this season it will be too soon, abaolute mercenary, no credibility, no loyalty, utterly disgraceful, @QPR @Amit_Bhatia99 just terminate his deal now and let him go now let's face it he's bang average done nowt for us. 🔵⚪#qpr — Moroccan Magician (@taarabtsboot) January 15, 2021

MW has said in the past this season if your not with us you won’t play let’s hope he’s a man of his word,I understand he is looking after his self interest but he could have signed on the provision that we sell him when a decent offer comes in he has stabbed us in the back! — Evan Knight (@EvanKni07316340) January 15, 2021