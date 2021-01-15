In news just coming through, it appears that QPR’s bid to free themselves from the lower reaches of the Sky Bet Championship will continue with Bright Osayi-Samuel.

However, it will be his last season at the London club to whom he moved to in 2017 from Blackpool.

The reason for this? The 23-year-old has just been snapped up by Turkish giants Fenerbahce (tweet – below). This move to commence at the start of next season.

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz Queens Park Rangers forması giyen 23 yaşındaki kanat oyuncusu Bright Osayi-Samuel ile 2021-2022 sezonundan başlamak üzere, 4 sezon için anlaşmaya varmıştır.

Transfer ile ilgili ayrıntılar önümüzdeki günlerde duyurulacaktır. pic.twitter.com/C2qb33Q6Lq — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 15, 2021

Osayi-Samuel: Blackpool to QPR

Osayi-Samuel was born in Nigeria but emigrated to England when he was 10. He started out in football with League One side Blackpool and moved into their Under-18s before promotion to the first-team in 2015.

He made 79 appearances for the Tangerines (five goals/six assists) before a 2017 move to QPR where his promise continued to develop.

Across his time at the club, the 23-year-old starlet has made 115 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists.

Those total include 21 Sky Bet Championship appearances so far this season. These appearances have seen three goals and three assists.

There has been plenty of noise about transfer interest and this was mentioned in a Sun article stating he’d signed a ‘pre-contract’ with Fenerbahce.

Osayi-Samuel: free Turkey

That ‘pre-contract’ article will need to be rewritten in full now with the 23-year-old heading to Turkey at the end of the season on a four-year deal.

The translation of the Fenerbahce announcement tweet (above) reads:

“Information | Our club has agreed with Bright Osayi-Samuel, a 23-year-old winger wearing the Queens Park Rangers jersey, for four seasons, starting from the 2021-2022 season. Details about the transfer will be announced in the coming days.“

The consolation for QPR is that, whilst he is heading out of Loftus Road on a free transfer to the Super Lig and Fenerbahce, he could help fire the Hoops to comfort.

However, even that might be scant comfort indeed if they face a future that isn’t Bright without Osayi-Samuel.

