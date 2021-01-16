Charlton Athletic take on Bristol Rovers today in the hunt for their first win of 2021.

The Addicks are winless in their last five games and will be looking to end their poor run of results this afternoon.

They drew 4-4 last time out at home to Rochdale and need to tighten up their backline.

Lee Bowyer’s side have delved into the January transfer window so far to bring in Ronnie Schwartz and Liam Millar and their fans will get the chance to watch their new boys in action once again.

Chance to climb back into the Play-Offs

Charlton have slipped out of the Play-Offs in the League One table but will know a win against Bristol Rovers could see them rise back into the top six.

Paul Tisdale’s men are currently sat in 18th in the division but won their last league game 2-1 against Blackpool at home.

Team news

The Addicks are without the suspended Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley. Midfielder Marcus Maddison will miss this one, whilst Alfie Doughty, Ryan Inniss, Akin Famewo and Ben Watson remain on the sidelines.

Bowyer has confirmed youngsters Charlie Barker and Aaron Henry will be part of the travelling squad.

What the boss has said

He has told their official club website: “The team picks itself. We’re limited with the players we have got at the moment, through suspension, through injuries. This month is going to be tough, we’ve got a lot of games this month, so the sooner we get people back the better.”

Predicted line-up (4-3-3)-

Ben Amos, Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter, Deji Oshilaja, Ian Maatsen, Jake Forster-Caskey, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan, Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke, Liam Millar.

