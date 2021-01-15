24-cap Irish international Conor Hourihane was in excellent form at Barnsley after they paid Plymouth just £225,000 for him in 2014.

That excellence at Oakwell led to a £3m-or-so move to Aston Villa and to Premier League football.

Hourihane: Barnsley excellence to Aston Villa and Premier League

That 2014 move from Plymouth Argyle to Barnsley saw the former Sunderland youngster make big waves.

He featured in 134 games for the Tykes, scoring 31 goals and providing 48 assists. Some of these goals were crackers from distance that caught the eye.

One team whose eye was caught was Aston Villa who was convinced enough to sign the Barnsley captain for an undisclosed fee thought to be in the region of £3m.

Since then, Hourihane has gone on to make 150 appearances for the Villans, scoring 29 goals and providing 23 assists.

Hourihane: Villa, Premier League and Sheffield Wednesday

His time at Villa has seen him make 31 appearances in the Premier League: 27 last season and four this campaign. Across these games in the top-tier, Hourihane has scored four goals and laid on six assists – one of those goals and one assist coming this season.

However, the former Barnsley and Plymouth man has fallen out of favour and his last six games have seen him an unused substitute.

That has sparked some talk of a loan move, a move that has seen some Sheffield Wednesday fans call for him to come to the Owls after this tweet :

Fan responses and NIxon’s warning

Here are some of the responses by Sheffield Wednesday fans to the above tweet:

Yes him and bannan and pelupessy or loungo 🤩 he would also know andre Green aswell so there would be some chemistry between them — Harry Platts (@HarryPlatts3) January 15, 2021

100% yes! Hes better than all our midfielders apart from bannan — Ryan Savage (@Savagesheff2) January 14, 2021

Yes should have signed him with Winnall — Richard Firth (@RichFirth) January 14, 2021

Not the priority but easy yes. Would improve us instantly and offers quality set pieces — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) January 14, 2021

I’d take him in a shot, sliding doors moment in jan 2017 when houraine went to villa and we got winnall. With houraine id of fancied our chances — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 14, 2021

100% yes. Dingles would have another meltdown if it happened as well. — Martin West (@MartinWest1987) January 14, 2021

However, a quoted retweet from Sun reporter Alan Nixon earlier today delivers up a caveat that might dash the hopes of Owls fans:

Hourihane is a good player. But he seems to be getting mentioned at a few other clubs just now. https://t.co/qtccoGkZwg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 15, 2021

The fact that Nixon says that Hourihane “seems to be getting mentioned” at “a few other clubs” might dampen Wednesday fans enthusiasm somewhat.

Whatever way this is looked at, and from whatever perspective, Conor Hourihane is a class player and is sure to be in demand should Aston Villa decide to send him out on a loan deal from Villa Park.

Would Conor Hourihane be likely to choose Sheffield Wednesday?