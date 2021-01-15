Charlton Athletic striker Ronnie Schwartz scored his first goal in English football against Rochdale last time out.

The Danish forward will be pleased to have got off the mark so swiftly for the League One promotion hopefuls.

Schwartz, who is 31 years old, was the Addicks’ first signing of the transfer window and will be in confident mood at the moment.

First start or super sub?

Lee Bowyer should start him from the off tomorrow when his side travel to Bristol Rovers to lock horns with Paul Tisdale’s side.



Schwartz offers something different from the London club to the likes of Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington and could cause the Pirates some problems.

Goals galore

Charlton go into the game this weekend in search of their first win of 2021. They will know three points will most likely take them back into the top six positions.

They have been leaking goals too often and need to tighten up their backline if they are to convince people they are still genuine promotion candidates.

Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue at all for the Addicks and Schwartz will be eager to start hitting the ground running to make them even more of a threat to opponents.

Prior to his move to the Valley, the ex-Denmark youth international has previously played for the likes of Aab, Randers, Guingamp, Waasland-Beveren, Sarpsbourg and Midtjylland.

Tomorrow’s clash against Bristol Rovers in an opportunity for him to show his sharpness in front of goal again.

