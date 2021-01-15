QPR new boy Jordy de Wijs saw a move to the MLS fall through in the last transfer window.

The Dutchman nearly left Hull City swiftly after their relegation to League One but a proposed switch to America didn’t materialise in the end, as per Hull Live.

De Wijs was ‘expected’ to complete a move to an unnamed MLS club but stayed at the KCOM Stadium for the first-half of this season.

New club

He has now left the East Yorkshire club and has been thrown a Championship lifeline by QPR. He has joined the London club on a loan deal with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

De Wijs’ departure from Hull suits both parties. The Tigers have managed to get him off the wage bill as he had fallen down the pecking order there behind youngster Jacob Greaves, whilst QPR have added more competition and depth to their defensive department.

Career to date

The 6ft 2inc centre-back moved to England in 2018 from PSV and has played 76 games in the Football League since then, chipping in with three goals.

Prior to his move to Hull, he had risen up through PSV’s youth ranks but mainly played for their reserve team Jong PSV before a loan spell at Excelsior.

Delayed debut

De Wijs could make his debut for QPR next Wednesday against Cardiff City as their game tomorrow against Wycombe Wanderers has been postponed.

Good signing for QPR?