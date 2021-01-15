Doncaster Rovers are ‘keen’ to bring back Josh Sims from Southampton if they are able to, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 15.01.21, 13.32).

The winger has now returned to his parent club after an impressive first-half of the season on loan at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Darren Moore’s side have been dealt a double blow over the past 48 hours with Sims going back and key midfielder Ben Whiteman leaving for Preston North End.

Donny are interested in bringing Sims back in this transfer window but face competition from at least one Championship club for his signature.

Impressive form

Sims, who is 23 years old, joined the Yorkshire side on a loan deal until January and made 14 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and seven assists.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Southampton and has played 27 times for their first-team so far in his career.

Previous loans

The ex-England youth international was loaned out for the first time to Reading during the 2018/19 season to get some more experience under his belt.

He then spent time with New York Red Bulls last year and enjoyed his time in the MLS before returning to England.

Sims was a hit at Doncaster and there is no surprise to see that they would welcome him back with open arms. However, if a second tier side comes in for him their chances of landing him again are very slim.

