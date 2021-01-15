Watford and Middlesbrough summer target Abdul Baba Rahman is in talks with two overseas clubs at the moment, according to a report by Goal.

The Chelsea left-back is set to leave this winter on a six-month loan deal before finding a new permanent home at the end of this campaign.

Championship target

Baba-Rahman, who is 26 years old, was wanted by Watford in the last transfer window as they scoured the market for a left-back, as reported at the time by the Watford Observer.

He was also a target for Middlesbrough, as per the Northern Echo. However, he ended up staying at Stamford Bridge and has stayed with the Premier League giants for the first-half of this season.

Loan ranger

Baba Rahman moved to Chelsea in 2015 but has struggled for regular game time with the Blues. He has made 23 appearances for them over the past six years and has had various loan spells away.

He has endured spells at Schalke, Reims and Mallorca over the past few years and is now poised for another loan move away.

Career to date

Prior to his move to London, the full-back started his career in his native Ghana before moving to Germany for stints at Greuther Furth and FC Augsburg.

Baba Rahman is now on the move again from Chelsea and won’t be staying in England. He is in discussions with two sides abroad and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

