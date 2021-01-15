Cardiff City are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Aston Villa defender Frederic Guilbert on loan for the remainder of the season, claims Pete O’Rourke.

Manager Neil Harris had yesterday outlined his plans to sign a right-back in this window, and that a deal might even be completed in the next 48 hours.

“Right back is a priority and probably something at the top end of the pitch, that we might see in the next 48 hours,” he told Wales Online.

Now, it seems Guilbert will be the right-back to come to Cardiff City this month:

The 26-year-old joined Villa from Rennes ahead of last season. He’d go on to feature 25 times in the top-flight for Villa but after Matty Cash’s summer arrival, he’s been exiled by manager Dean Smith.

Having yet to make a single league outing this season, Guilbert will be raring to get his season kick-started in South Wales.

Cardiff currently sit in 15th-place of the Championship table. They’ve claimed 29 points from their opening 22 games but pressure has been increasing on Harris throughout.

Having lost five of his last six games in charge, he’s two crucial home games coming up against Norwich City and QPR – a huge ask against the league leaders, but a winnable clash against QPR.

How Harris might approach either game remains to be seen, and whether or not Guilbert might sign in time for the midweek fixture against QPR is unknown.

A potentially shrewd piece of business for Harris, but he’s plenty more work to do in this window.