Wayne Rooney has today been appointed manager of Derby County on a two-and-a-half year deal.

Rooney lands the job after 10 games interim charge, having taken 13 points from nine Championship games and lifting the club to within a point of safety.

Speaking in his appointment presser, Rooney stated his January transfer plans:

On raising funds: "I know which players I want at this club, which players will stay here, which players I'd like to bring in. I've made my targets clear. And of course, it's football. Players might go out. I'm trying to build a team to challenge to get out of this league." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

The club had yesterday been thrust into online chaos after it was reported in national press that the club was facing administration after their takeover bid had run into cash-flow complications.

Immediately after, Derby County were reported to be having a fire sale with a host of their young stars being backed to leave the club this month, to make funds available to pay players in full for last month.

Rooney though has squashed those reports:

Rooney says he saw reports about young players having to be sold, said that wasn't the case. He wants the highly rated young players here to build around. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

Derby County players are only said to have received 50% of their December wages. Commenting on the matter, Rooney said:

WR on the difficulties of motivating players who haven't been paid: "The one thing I can't control is what's happening with the takeover. That's on them (the board), they have to deal with that and get that sorted. What I can control is how we prepare and train." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

Rooney’s appointment was said to be in the pipelines earlier this month, but that it would only be made official upon the completion of the club’s Sheikh takeover.

But with the news of takeover stalls yesterday, and Rooney’s appointment today, it suggests that those reports claiming Derby County were facing administration yesterday aren’t to be read into:

Rooney says the potential takeover is "well underway. And hopefully that's done soon." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

Rooney says he's not worried. Says he spoken to Morris, Pearce and the potential new owners. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) January 15, 2021

Having been an unpopular interim appointment, Rooney becomes a hugely popular managerial appointment. He’s quickly silenced any doubters he had but his side remain in the relegation zone, and the task at hand still a huge one.

Up next is the visit of Rotherham United tomorrow – a crucial game at the bottom of the Championship, but Rooney will be gunning for a home win in his first game as manager of Derby County.