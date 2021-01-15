Derby County have appointed Wayne Rooney as their manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Rooney stepped in as Interim manager in November when then-manager Phillip Cocu was given his marching orders after a poor start to the season.

The former England and Manchester United striker has revitalised the Rams and given them a new lease of life as they look to fight against a relegation battle, something the club may have not expected to be in at the beginning of the season.

Rumours have been circulating for a couple of months surrounding the permanent Derby job with names such as Rafa Benitez and Paul Cook also being linked but Rooney has earned his chance to have a go full time.

“It’s a great feeling to go into management full time. I’ve had a taste of it over the last couple of months and I’ve enjoyed it. I’m ready to get Derby County back up the league,” Rooney told The Athletic.

With Rooney taking the job on a full-time basis, he pulls the curtain on an illustrious career that saw him finish as Manchester United and England top goalscorer along with winning numerous Premier League titles, a Champions League winners’ medal, and multiple FA and League Cups.

Sadly for the 35-year-old, he was unable to guide England to any silverware but he can be proud to have taken the record as the all-time top goalscorer.

The forward now takes the plunge into management but is still unsure who the owner will be as speculation still looms around the takeover that is supposed to be happening from UAE based Derventio Holdings, a deal that has been dragged out since the beginning of December.

Rooney has said that the potential takeover however is “well underway,” reports Ryan Conway from The Athletic.

With Rooney being announced as the new Derby manager, he may get a chance to do some transfer dealings as they look to bring in reinforcements to help against the relegation battle.

“Rooney says that it’s time to put players forward for who he wants and has had plans for the last few weeks,” says Conway.

It will be a tough task now for Rooney to get the players he wants and to motivate the players he currently has with the current financial situation and this will be a real big test for his first stint in management.