Luke Jephcott has been the centre of attention for many clubs so far this January but none more so than Nottingham Forest who are reportedly interested in the 14-goal striker, according to The Athletic.

The Pilgrims however are in no rush to sell and manager Ryan Lowe told PlymouthLive that anybody that rings up about the striker, the phone will be getting put back down again as they are not looking to sell the forward.

Jephcott has been phenomenal for Plymouth ever since being called back early from his loan at Truro mid-way through last season and his stock is only rising as he continues to bang the goals in.

With the rate that the striker is scoring, it comes as no surprise to hear that Championship clubs are looking at the forward, especially Forest who look to fix their woes going forward.

He has become a real fan favourite at Home Park with his ability to score all types of different goals and they may well be in a completely different position without the forward.

Ryan Lowe insists the forward is not going anywhere and that his top goalscorer is in no rush to leave.

“That’s what he’s paid to do. We signed him on a long contract to do that, and he’s just doing his job,” he told PlymouthLive.

“Luke is in no rush to go anywhere, we are no in rush to let him leave. He has still got a lot of learning to do.

“Anyone who rings up (about Jephcott), the phone will be getting put down because we don’t need to sell.

“If they want to ring at the end of the season after he has scored 25 goals it will probably cost them £3.5 million.

“It’s whether anyone has got £3.5m at the moment. Honestly, we are not even looking into that, we haven’t even thought of it.”

Jephcott has been capped three times so far by Wales U21 but a move further up the leagues may well improve his chances to earn himself a cap for the Wales senior side.

Plymouth currently find themselves in 15th place but only sit four points clear of the bottom four.

Should the club lose Jephcott during this window, they may well run the risk of not being able to replace the striker in time and while any potential big fee could be good for the club in the long run, the short term implications could be huge as they may slip even closer towards the drop zone.

Plymouth next face off against Crewe in the league as they look to push themselves up the table and even further away from any potential danger.