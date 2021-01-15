Port Vale have confirmed the signing of striker Kurtis Guthrie, shortly after Bradford City announce his release.

After falling out of favour at Valley Parade, Bradford City confirmed the departure of striker Kurtis Guthrie.

The 27-year-old left the Bantams on Friday, allowing him to link up with a new club on a free transfer. Now, it has been confirmed that Guthrie has joined League Two rivals Port Vale.

The Valiants confirmed the arrival of Guthrie shortly after his release, bringing him in on a short-term deal that will run to the end of the season.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Guthrie spoke to the club’s official website to give fans an insight into what to expect from his game. He said:

“I wanted to come somewhere that I am wanted and that I feel is a good fit for me.

“I’ve played wide, but I prefer to play through the middle. For a big guy, I’m quite mobile and can get in the channels and come short.

“I wouldn’t say there’s an all-out standout [attribute], I think my all-round game is well rounded.”

Guthrie’s latest move comes after a difficult stint with Bradford. The striker played just 12 times across all competitions for the club, failing to find the back of the net.

The Jersey-born forward has plenty of Football League experience under his belt. Guthrie scored 13 in 49 while with Colchester United, also finding the net 19 times in 64 appearances on the books with Stevenage.

Now, with his Bradford spell done and a new club found, it will be interesting to see how Guthrie fares with Port Vale. Currently managerless, Vale sit 14th in the League Two table.

