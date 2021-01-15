The Shropshire Star has claimed Shrewsbury Town are set to sign midfielder David Davis following his departure from Birmingham City.

After six and a half years on the books with Birmingham City, midfielder David Davis departed St Andrews on Thursday. Entering free agency, the 29-year-old is free to search for a new club and his search looks to have been a short one.

Reports have emerged claiming Davis is set to drop down to League One to return to former loan club Shrewsbury Town. A deal is said to be on the brink of completion, so fans will be eagerly awaiting confirmation sooner rather than later.

Should the deal be completed, the midfielder will become Steve Cotterill’s third signing of the window. With just over two weeks remaining, the Shrews have brought in defender Matthew Pennington from Everton and Blackburn Rovers’ Harry Chapman.

Vastly experienced at Championship level, Davis will be a shrewd acquisition for Cotterill’s side. The combative midfielder has played over 200 games at Championship level, notching up 194 appearances for Birmingham across his spell with the club.

Davis came through the youth academy with Wolves, making 61 appearances for the club’s senior side. He picked up experience on loan away from Molineux with a host of sides, including Walsall, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury.

The Smethwick-born midfielder fell out of favour at St Andrew’s in recent seasons, spending time on loan with Charlton Athletic last season. However, Davis only featured five times across all competitions for the Addicks, laying on one assist in the process.

Shrewsbury Town fans, would you be happy with the signing of Davis? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Would you welcome the signing of Davis?