Derby County look set to part with 16-year-old Kaide Gordon as interest swirls from Manchester United and Liverpool, according to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports.

The Rams look set to be parting with the talented youngster for a ‘seven-figure sum’ as they look to ease their finances with the club still struggling to pay their players.

Gordon is amongst a few of the younger players who could leave the Derby camp during this window as speculation hots up around the futures of Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

The 16-year-old is described as ‘one of the best in the country’ at his age and has been in and around the Derby first team under the leadership of Wayne Rooney.

Gordon made his debut as a late substitute in the win over Birmingham towards the end of December,

Plenty of Derby fans have reacted to the news, here are a few from Twitter:

Why why why why why on earth would you let best in the country go for that cheap — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 14, 2021

Makes sense in the circumstances. No money coming in and the lure of the big clubs for a seven figure sum financially makes this transaction viable. Operating in FFP guidelines and raising money is at the moment is how most clubs are operating. — DCFC56 (@dcfc56) January 14, 2021

supposed to build a young team but yet we sell again first bogle and lowe papers say sibley and knight and now this please leave our club alone — rob walker (@robwalk38198996) January 14, 2021

Nonononononono take anyone but him please — charlie (@charlie_dcfc) January 14, 2021

We are a joke — Kieran Bexon (@BexonKieran) January 14, 2021

@dcfcGeorge_ @PaulMotto best in the country for only 7 figures. You’re ok with this because they come and go 😂 — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 14, 2021