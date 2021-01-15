Derby County look set to part with 16-year-old Kaide Gordon as interest swirls from Manchester United and Liverpool, according to Rob Dorsett from Sky Sports.

The Rams look set to be parting with the talented youngster for a ‘seven-figure sum’ as they look to ease their finances with the club still struggling to pay their players.

Gordon is amongst a few of the younger players who could leave the Derby camp during this window as speculation hots up around the futures of Jason Knight and Louie Sibley.

The 16-year-old is described as ‘one of the best in the country’ at his age and has been in and around the Derby first team under the leadership of Wayne Rooney.

Michael Steele/Getty Images Sport

Gordon made his debut as a late substitute in the win over Birmingham towards the end of December,

Plenty of Derby fans have reacted to the news, here are a few from Twitter: