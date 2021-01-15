Northampton Town saw off competition from other Football League clubs to land Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson on loan.

League One duo Portsmouth and Shrewsbury Town were interested in him, along with League Two outfit Bradford City, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle.

However, he has ended up joining Northampton on a loan deal until the end of the season to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Survival push

Edmondson, who is 19 years old, will be looking to impress with Keith Curle’s side and help them survive in the third tier.

‘A lot of excellent attributes’

Curle has told their official club website: “Ryan has a lot of excellent attributes and I am really pleased we are able to bring him to the club.

“He is a mobile, hard working, aggressive centre forward. He has a hunger and a desire to score goals and he is capable of scoring different types of goals. Beyond that, he is someone who can link play well, he also has an excellent work ethic and is someone willing to go the extra mile for the team.”

Promising talent

The promising youngster is being tipped for a bright future at Elland Road but will benefit from this loan spell in League One.

The Harrogate-born striker spent the first-half of this season at Aberdeen and bagged two goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

He has been with Leeds since they signed him in 2017 from non-league York City and has since played twice for the Whites.

Edmondson could make his debut for Northampton against Oxford United at home tomorrow.

