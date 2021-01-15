Premier League powerhouse Arsenal are tracking the progress of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to The Express.

The Gunners are apparently only working with limited funds throughout the January window after their summer haul but may well make a move for Toney in the summer with a few of their players only have 18 months left on their deals.

The forward joined Brentford in the summer from Peterborough United for a substantial fee as they looked to replace Ollie Watkins who left for the Premier League to Aston Villa.

Toney attracted the interest of Brentford after netting 24 goals in 32 games for Posh in League One last season and 16 goals in 44 games the season before, proving himself to be ready to take the next step up in his career.

The forward has been on fire for the Bees also this season as he has scored 16 goals in 22 games and has helped Brentford into the play-off places, just two points shy of the automatic spots.

One positive for Brentford is knowing that they will have their main man until the end of this season at least, his goals have been crucial to the team so far and a player of his calibre will be needed for any sort of promotion push that Brentford make, whether it is for the automatic spots or a deep play-off run.

Should Brentford sell the star in the summer they may well demand a considerable fee as he will still have four years left on his contract by that point and could well leave the club on a record transfer basis.

Replacing Toney won’t be easy however but with Brentford’s efficient transfer structure in place, they may well unearth another gem from the lower leagues.

Brentford next face Luton in the Championship and Toney will look to continue his fine run of form.