Wycombe Wanderers’ Josh Parker is set to join Burton Albion on loan, reports football journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 30-year-old striker is a Football League stalwart. He’s previously represented all of QPR, Oldham Athletic, Dagenham & Redbridge, Gillingham, Charlton Athletic and currently Wycombe.

But after making just three Championship appearances this season he’s now being tipped for a temporary move down to League One, where he’ll link up with strugglers Burton Albion.

Wycombe Wanderers forward Josh Parker is set to join Burton Albion. #wycombewanderers #BAFC #Chairboys — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 15, 2021

Burton ended a run of five-straight defeats with a narrow 1-0 win at Gillingham last time out. It took their points tally up to 16 for the season under the return of manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who faces the uphill challenge of keeping Burton in the third-tier.

They sit rock-bottom after a disastrous season, with five points separating them form safety in the remaining 23 games of the season.

They’ve scored 29 goals in 23 League One games this season. With 50 conceded, that’s the problematic area for Hasselbaink. But with Parker he adds another experienced name to his side, which will be hugely beneficial going into the business end of the season.

As for Wycombe, they’re rock-bottom of the Championship. They’re unlikely League One promotion has so far panned out as expected, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side looking set for an immediate return.

But they’ve sprung up a few surprises this season. They’re only four points off safety having smashed Preston North End 4-1 in the FA Cup last weekend.

Up next for the Chairboys is the visit of Spurs in the FA Cup, whilst Burton host Ipswich Town tomorrow.