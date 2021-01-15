Bolton Wanderers are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper before the end of the transfer window, as per a report by The Bolton News. Here three options they could target-

Alex Cairns, Fleetwood Town



He is no longer Fleetwood’s number one and may want to become a first choice somewhere else. Cairns, who is 28 years old, would be ideal for Bolton and is experienced in the Football League.

The ex-Leeds United man crossed paths with the Trotters’ boss Ian Evatt at Chesterfield during a loan spell there five years ago.

Luke Southwood, Reading

The former England youth international could seek to leave the Royals on loan before the end of the transfer window to get some more game time under his belt. He is down the pecking order at the Madejski Stadium and is an option for Bolton as they search for a new stopper.



He has previously had loan spells away from the Championship side at Bath City, Eastleigh and most recently Hamilton Academical.

Simon Eastwood, Oxford United

The 31-year-old is another who would fit the bill for Bolton. He is Oxford’s number two behind Jack Stevens and may fancy a move away to play more this winter.

Eastwood joined the U’s in 2016 from Blackburn Rovers and has since made 208 appearances, helping them get to the League One Play-Off final last term. He has also played for the likes of Huddersfield Town, FC Halifax Town and Portsmouth in the past.



Who would you want, Bolton fans?