Bournemouth have ‘no intention’ of selling Aston Villa target David Brooks this month, reports Football League World.

The 23-year-old was last summer linked with a move to Manchester United. That fell through though and in the run-up to January, Aston Villa emerged as suitors to sign the Welshman this month.

Dean Smith is an admirer of Brooks and reports from TEAMtalk earlier in the month suggested that he was high on his transfer wish list this month.

Rumours have been circulating over the midfielder – who Bournemouth valued at £40million last summer – but now it seems he’ll remain on the South Coast for the remainder of the season.

He’s this season scored three goals in 17 Championship appearances.

Having joined from Sheffield United ahead of the 2018/19 season, Brooks would make 30 Premier League appearances in his maiden season and score seven goals, announcing himself as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the country.

But last season he ran into injury problems. He managed just nine Premier League appearances and is now back in the Championship with the Cherries, who currently sit in 3rd-place of the table.

Jason Tindall has proved a worthy successor to longstanding and beloved former boss Eddie Howe. He’s reinstated an exciting brand of football that Bournemouth once had, but seemingly lost towards the and of the Premier League stint.

Sitting just a point behind 2nd-place Swansea, Bournemouth have every chance of clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League at first time of asking.

Up next for them is the visit of Luton Town in the Championship.